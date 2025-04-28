Zee Education Conclave: Haryana Minister Says Govt Launched Crack Down Against Paper Leaks, Exam Mafia

The 'Zee Education Conclave' was inaugurated in Delhi on Monday. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda spoke about the state's education policies and reforms during the 'Ideas on Education' session. He expressed confidence that Haryana’s education and infrastructure development would grow rapidly. When asked about paper leak incidents, the minister said such issues have existed for a long time. He added that after becoming minister, strict actions were taken and only one incident of paper leak occurred during his tenure. Dhanda warned that anyone attempting it in the future would face strict punishment.

He also highlighted that Haryana is advancing with global changes, focusing on both skill development and infrastructure. The number of colleges has increased, and education quality in rural areas has improved. The government is planning policies with a 15-year vision to prepare students for the future.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda noted that while there is still a slight difference in literacy rates between men and women, daughters in the state are excelling in all areas. He mentioned that more girls are securing top positions in schools and performing well in sports, studies, and jobs. Dhanda proudly stated that women’s education is rapidly improving in Haryana.

He also addressed the gap between urban and rural education, explaining that the government has introduced Model Sanskriti Schools in villages, providing city-level facilities. As a result, students in rural areas are now performing as well as those in cities, with no significant difference in results or facilities. Minister Mahipal Dhanda suggested that, like the One Nation-One Election idea, there should be a uniform education system across India. He emphasized the need for a syllabus that addresses the challenges of the next 15 years, focusing on skills and entrepreneurship to prepare youth for future challenges.

Dhanda announced that the state government is forming a committee to create an entrepreneurship-based curriculum for students from class 9 to 12. The plan also includes offering internships for three months each year, enabling students to earn 25,000 to 30,000 rupees after high school. The government is working with industries to provide students with real work experience.

The minister announced that a new education model will be introduced in Haryana in August. This will include filling teacher shortages in schools. Issues like delays in books and uniforms are also being addressed, with all materials now being provided on time. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting the many great educational initiatives being implemented across the country, which Haryana is adopting quickly.