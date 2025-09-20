Zubeen Garg’s Death: Assam’s Education Department has postponed the half-yearly examinations scheduled for September 20 following the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. Officials stated that the exams will remain on hold until the cremation of the late artist’s mortal remains, allowing students and schools to pay their respects. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu made the announcement on X Friday evening, "In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools/DEEO are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist."

The renowned artist, known for hits like “Ya Ali” and his mesmerizing Assamese folk performances, had traveled to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival when the tragedy occurred. Singapore police rescued him from the sea and took him to Singapore General Hospital, where he passed away around 2:40 p.m. local time despite intensive medical efforts.

Born Jibon Barthakur, Zubeen Garg was from Jorhat, Assam. His mother, Mohini M. Borthakur, was a well-known lyricist and poet, and his father, Ily Borthakur, has passed away. He started learning tabla under Guru Robin Banarjee and later studied Assamese folk music with Guru Romoni Rai.

Zubeen Garg's educational qualifications

For his education, Zubeen Garg initially attended J.B. College in Jorhat and then moved to B. Barooah College for a Bachelor of Science after his family settled permanently in Guwahati. He did not complete his degree, choosing instead to focus on his music career.

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, famously known for his song “Ya Ali,” passed away in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. According to the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Garg was on a yacht trip with 17 others when the incident occurred, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

People across Assam took to the streets in shock, mourning the loss of the beloved singer. Crowds gathered at his residence in Guwahati, his college in Jorhat, and his in-laws’ home in Golaghat. People of all ages and backgrounds came together to pay their respects to ‘Zubeen da,’ as he was affectionately known.

