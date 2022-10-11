BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV to launch in India TODAY: Check price, range, features & more

BYD, the Chinese EV maker entered India with the BYD e6 electric MPV, offering the electric MPV to fleet owners initially and later opening it for private buyers as well. BYD will now expand its presence in India with more accessible BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which is all set to be launched in the domestic market today (October 11). The BYD Atto 3 EV will be a modern, smaller electric SUV with over 450 km range and is expected to give a tough competition to its rivals, which includes the likes of Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. Ahead of its launch, we take a look at the expected range, price, features of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Exterior

The BYD Atto 3 is already sold in international markets and will be offered in India without any changes. This means, the BYD Atto 3 India-spec EV will have a thick chrome horizontal strip, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, vertical air intakes, dual-tone alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, among other stylish features, making it look modern and sleek. Inside, the cabin gets a two-tone grey and blue theme.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Features

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3, like most of the Chinese automakers, offers multiple segment leading gadgets. It gets a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument console, automatic climate control, powered seats, and most likely ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) based technologies such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert among others.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Range

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to offer two battery packs to buyers in India. While the standard variant is available with a 50 kWh battery pack, there's a larger 60.5 kWh battery pack also with range upto 450 km on a single charge. Both the models get an output of 200 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Price

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is competing the Rs 20 lakh segment with SUVs like Tata Nexon MAX, MG ZS EV among others. However, it can undercut several rivals for the entry level variant.