Keeping with the trend for home EV charging, which accounts for 70-80 per cent of worldwide charging demands, LEV AC chargers supplied by Magenta to the Vasant Kunj residential community were recently inaugurated by the honourable transport minister Shri Kailash Gahlot.

The charger has been developed and installed under the state government's plan, which allows for the construction of private EV chargers for a net cost of roughly Rs 2,375 after subsidy.

In addition, multiple chargers have been installed in various areas of Delhi, covering Vivek Vihar, Munirka, Dwarka, Jamia Nagar and Rohini. Magenta plans to install more than 100 chargers under the scheme by the end of April 2022.

Both business and residential enterprises can benefit from the scheme's incentive to install these EV chargers. The company envisions a goal of installing 10,000 such chargers around Delhi to boost the EV infrastructure.

Magenta charger comes with an OLED display along with an easy-to-use Bluetooth based authentication system and is a smart solution that can be operated through the ChargeGrid BT mobile application by all EV users.

It is an ideal low-cost Bluetooth based solution for EV users across all categories for their AC charging needs on a regular basis. This charger has been designed with the ‘Safety First’ principle in mind and is equipped with multiple protections to protect against electronics short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, and ground fault.

The low-cost AC charger also has several innovative features, such as auto charging session resume in the event of power failure. These chargers are also extremely 'Easy to Install' and take up very little space as they can be placed on the wall or on a stand. Magenta has a three-year empanelment by three DISCOMs of Delhi to set up an EV charging station network across the capital.

Magenta has also installed Portable EV Charging Stations, India’s first EV Charging Corridor for Mumbai – Pune Expressway, and ChargeGrid App, an integrated and automated network of all charging stations on Mobile.

