After releasing the Enhanced Autopilot feature in New Zealand and Australia earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot is available in the US and China. The features included in Enhanced Autopilot are Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon.

According to Teslarati, in the US, Enhanced Autopilot costs $6,000. Meanwhile, in China, it costs approx 31,970 yuan ($4,779). In New Zealand, Enhanced Autopilot costs about $3,615, and in Australia, it costs approx $3,579. Enhanced Autopilot offers the same features in all four countries.

Following the release of Enhanced Autopilot in New Zealand and Australia, Musk hinted that Tesla would consider re-releasing Enhanced Autopilot in other countries. Tesla owner Trevor Page inquired about the Enhanced Autopilot program stating that "FSD is still too expensive for what you get."

Currently, Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) costs $12,000 and offers all the functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot plus traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

