Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.49 lakh: Full details

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of its much-awaited electric two-wheeler brand - Vida. Also, the company has taken the wraps off its new electric scooter - Vida V1, at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The world’s largest two-wheeler producer has partnered with Gogoro, a Taiwanese firm to develop the electric scooter. The new Vida V1 goes against the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Okinawa Okhi-90 and more. As revealed by the brand, the scooter has been developed by testing over 1,006 prototypes of the scooter and child parts for more than 200,000 km in varied testing conditions.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Design

The new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter uses a quirky design language, with a two-tone paint scheme. Around the front, it gets an apron-mounted LED headlamp with a fancy-looking LED DRL. Moreover, the turn indicators are LED units and are fixed on the handlebar. Sideways, the Vida V1 uses a multilayer design with rather squared-off side panels. Around the rear, the Vida V1 gets a distinctive design with an LED tail lamp. The alloy wheels on the Vida V1 feature a dual-tone appeal.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Features

As regards for features, the Vida electric scooter sports a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, which comes with tech like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It uses connected technologies to offer OTA updates, while the users will be able to check the vehicle's stats remotely via their phone. Furthermore, features include a follow-me-home light, SOS alerts, reverse mode, boost mode and more.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Performance

Available in two variant options - Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. Both trims get a top speed of 80 kmph and a charging time of 1.2 km/min. The Vida V1 Pro gets a range of 165 km, whereas the Vida V1 Plus gets a claimed range of 143 km. Moreover, they do a 0-40 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds and 3.4 seconds, respectively.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Battery & charging

The Vida V1 will offer two charging options - a 15A home charger and a fast charger. Furthermore, it offers the option of battery swapping, as Hero launches its own charging grid - Vida Charging Network, across the country, along with the new Vida chain of outlets.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Price

The Hero Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets a sticker price of Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Vida V1 Pro gets a price tag of Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Therefore, it will rival the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Okinawa Okhi-90 and more. The Vida V1 also gets a buyback scheme with an assurance of a 70 per cent buyback value for 18 months of ownership. Moreover, the Vida V1 will be available for test rides for as long as 3 days. It will also be available via the lease option.