Kia EV6: Expected price, Launch date, Review and more - All you need to know

Kia India recently opened the bookings for EV6 at a booking price of Rs 3 lakh ahead of the expected launch in June 2022. The country's fourth largest carmaker making its entry into the country's growing electric mobility space with the launch of Kia EV6, which also happens to be its first ever electric car globally, based on the dedicated eGMP platform. Kia will bring the EV6 in limited numbers, restricted to only 100 units and the EV can be booked exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India. Ahead of the launch, we got a chance to test the new EV as well. Here's all you need to know about the Kia EV6, expected price, range, launch date and more:

Kia EV6 Expected Price

Kia India will launch the EV6 in the first week of June and the EV is expected to be priced above Rs 40 lakh in India for base variant and can go upto Rs 50 lakh for the top-spec version. It will serve as a flagship car for the South Korean brand, sitting above the Carnival premium MPV.

Kia EV6 India Review

We recently test drove the electric car on the Buddh International Racetrack in Noida to understand the capabilities and features of the car and here's our test drive review.

Kia EV6 Colour Options

The Kia EV6 features an all-black interior with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters. The Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Kia EV6 Charging

The car will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes fully equipped with innovative technologies like the multi-charging system, the world’s first charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The 800 V charger can charge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

Kia EV6 Powertrain

The India version of the EV6 packs the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, generating 229 PS electric power in 2WD and a thrilling 325 PS in AWD variant. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The acceleration of the Kia EV6 stands at 5.2 seconds for a 0-100 km/h run.

Kia EV6 Cabin

The Kia EV6 hosts multiple features, including Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3”) Curved Displays with Navigation and driving data and vehicle functionalities display as well. It also gets a Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and an Augmented Reality enabled HUD with details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

Kia EV6 Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia EV6 comes equipped with 8 airbags as standard along with All Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Multi Collision Brake Assist (MCBA), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assistant System (BAS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Front and Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child Anchor.