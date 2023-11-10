Made-In-India Ultraviolette F99 Electric Superbike Unveiled At EICMA: Range, Top Speed, Acceleration, Launch Date

Electric mobility is being perceived as the transportation of the future, considering that electricity is a cleaner fuel. Keeping away from the debate if it really is, the focus for the moment is on an Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer - Ultraviolette, which has unveiled a rather ravishing superbike at the ongoing EICMA in Milan, Italy. The automaker has unveiled the Ultraviolette F99 electric superbike, which as of now is away from its production-spec avatar, and it will be serving the Factory Racing Program as well. However, we do know some interesting bits about this motorcycle. Thus, let’s hit straight to the spicier ones.

Ultraviolette F99 Performance

Before design, let’s talk about performance to understand that the F99 has a lot of potential to keep away from eyes with its speed. The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 265 kmph. The motorcycle also reaches a speed of 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3 seconds. It puts out a peak power output of 120 Bhp and loads to torque. As for the weight, it is fairly light at only 178 kilograms. The motorcycle uses a 400V architecture for its 10.3 kWh battery pack. However, more details are yet to come from the brand. The suspension and brake components come from Ohlins and Brembo, respectively. The brand is tight-lipped about its range yet.

Ultraviolette F99 Design & Features

The F99 showcased at the EICMA is a big departure from the motorcycle showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. This time, it gets a full fairing with new headlamp components. Moreover, the fairing is all-new with electronically actuated winglets and cowls for better aerodynamics and battery-cooling. Moreover, the body work uses expensive materials such as carbon fibre, aviation-grade aluminium and more.

Ultraviolette F99 Launch Date

The motorcycle is expected to hit production lines by next year and will be put on sale globally by 2025. The brand will also begin a factory-racing programme with the F99, which will further pave the way out to production for the electric superbike. Once on sale, the Ultraviolette F99 will lock horns with several 600 cc motorcycles.