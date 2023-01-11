'Never thought...' Shah Rukh Khan shares views on electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2023

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has recently been in the headlines for his upcoming movie Pathaan. However, this time the superstar has made the headlines for expressing his opinion on electric vehicles. The star expressed his views after launching the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023. It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of Hyundai in India and was in Delhi for the launch of its new electric vehicle.

In his statement, Shah Rukh said, "never thought I will see cars running on electric energy." The star's statement is right, as a few years ago, it was hard to manifest the current growth of the electric vehicles market in India. Most of this growth can be credited to the growing environmental concerns and the support from the government to promote these new powertrains.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Shah Rukh Khan launches Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Apart from using a comparatively more sustainable power source, OEMs are also trying to make the EV an overall environment-friendly option. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched by Shah Rukh Khan, uses sustainable natural and recycled materials for its interiors. Congruently, the recently unveiled Kia EV9 Concept uses materials like Natural wool yarns, recycled plastic, fishnet debris, and plant-based materials.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a light-hearted way, also said, "I want to say to Hyundai, whenever I come to Delhi to launch a car like this, I should get to take one of these vehicles back with me." The light-hearted comment was received with applause by the audience. The Pathaan star also addressed the expensive price of electric vehicles in his light-hearted speech.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all-set for the promotion of his upcoming movie Pathaan. The trailer of the movie was released one day ago and has already got over 28 million views on YouTube. The action movie releasing on January 25, also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in major roles.