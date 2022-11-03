Ola Electric becomes first EV maker in India to clock 20,000 sales in a month

Ola Electric, the homegrown automaker, one of the India’s largest EV manufacturer, has clocked an unprecedented 20,000 units in sales in October 2022, highest ever for any EV manufacturer in India. This also makes Ola Electric the highest selling electric scooter maker in the country. Not only this, Ola says they now have 50% market share in the premium scooter segment, across ICE and EVs, while recording a 60% M-O-M growth over its September performance.

Ola Electric, during the Diwali festivities, launched the all-new Ola S1 Air for Rs 84,999; its most affordable scooter in the market joining the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Bookings for the latest entrant into Ola S1 family will begin in February 2023, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April that year.

With Ola Electric touching 20,000 sales in a month by selling Rs 1 lakh scooters, it is expected that the Ola S1 Air will further boost the EV sales in India. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric Founder and CEO said, “Today, almost every second scooter sold in INR 1 lac plus segment is an Ola S1. With a robust product pipeline, we will replicate this growth in every segment of two-wheelers. Mission Electric is firmly in our sight and petrol two-wheelers will be history by 2025.”

Ola has also been on an expansion spree on the D2C front, with 50 experience centres in operation already across the country. Ola plans to open 200 centres across different formats by March next year.

Ola that started as the India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies entered the world of EVs by launching the Ola Electric Scooters made at its Futurefactory, the largest two-wheeler factory in the world.