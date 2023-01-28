topStoriesenglish2566635
Ola Electric Launches Customer Service Subscription Plan; Check Prices Here

Ola Electric has launched Ola Care and Ola Care plus to cover their customers for service, breakdown, and in case of assistance needed with the electric scooter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A comprehensive customer service programme called "Ola Care Subscription" has been introduced by the electric vehicle company Ola Electric to further improve its customer service standards. This programme is supported by technology, convenience, and consumer insights. Users can now take advantage of Ola Care services under one of two plans, Ola Care or Ola Care+, for a yearly subscription fee of Rs. 1999 or Rs.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer Ola, said, “Being a customer-centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan,’ we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after-sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers 360-degree access to our service network, which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or their nearest Ola Experience Centres.”

Also read: Suzuki to Expand Electric Vehicle Line Up in India, Plans to Launch 6 Maruti EVs by FY2030

Ola care has two tiers of subscription plans - Ola Care and Ola Care+. The benefits in the Ola Care plan includes free labor on service, a theft assistance helpline, and Roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+, in addition to Ola Care’s benefits, includes annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables, and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service.

The Ola Care subscription plan will focus on providing the following services as part of the subscription, like an annual subscription; Ola takes care of comprehensive scooter digi-aassistance, towing and puncture assist, and theft assistance free of charge enaa bling its customers to have hassle-free experience.

The EV manufacturer in case of a breakdown with 24x7 ambulance service, online doctor consultation, taxi for an onward journey, hotel accommodation in case of a breakdown outside city limits, and vehicle custody services for the comfort of the users.

Convenience fee on home service and pick up & drop has also been waived under this plan. Additionally, Ola has zero labor charges for non-accidental and non-insurance repairs and free consumables.

