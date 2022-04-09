Ola electric scooter abruptly goes in reverse, owner shares experience

The problems for Ola Electric scooters don't seem to come to an end. Earlier, we reported an incident with the Ola S1 Pro facing a glitch with its reverse mode feature. An incident with a similar issue of the reverse mode has come to light. This time the owner of the electric scooter described how his scooter switched to reverse mode leading to a crash.

The incident was reported by a Twitter account named Agent Peenya, who described the whole incident in a thread. As per the reports, the owner of the scooter has been using the Ola S1 Pro for a week. Describing the incident, he said before the incident occurred, the scooter was parked. After taking the electric scooter out of the parking lot, the scooter switched to reverse mode on acceleration.

Update: @OlaElectric 's regional service head Mr Arun Kumar called me.

He acknowledged the issue I reported & explained in detail how the issue was reproducible & how they fixed it. They ensured that issue is fixed and that owners can ride it without any apprehension (1/n) https://t.co/japiApw8K2 — Agent Peenya (@Themangofellow) April 6, 2022

Because of the sudden reverse acceleration, the rider fell off the scooter, damaging the scooter in the process. During this incident, the rider sustained minor injuries he described as scratches. Following the incident, the owner called Ola Electric's roadside assistance, which was answered after seven minutes of waiting time. Answering the SOS, the company said that the issue would be addressed in the next 2 hours.

The owner further said that even after the assurance of getting the issue addressed in 2 hours, the issue was not addressed even after 48 hours. Later on, the scooter Ola electric took the scooter and returned it after a week. At the time of delivery, the scratches on the body of the electric scooter were not repaired.

As a result, the owner contacted the company once more, and customer service apologised. They claimed that his scooter was provided by mistake by the crew. Because everything has been outsourced, there is no communication between the various agencies. Finally, the scooter was returned to the owner, and Ola's staff stated that the problem had been resolved.

In the latest update, the owner of the Ola S1 Pro tweeted, "@OlaElectric's regional service head Mr Arun Kumar called me. He acknowledged the issue I reported & explained in detail how the issue was reproducible & how they fixed it." He further added, "They ensured that the issue is fixed and that owners can ride it without any apprehension."

