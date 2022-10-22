Ola S1 Air is a KNOCK-OUT PUNCH on petrol scooters in India, here's WHY? Check Price, Range and more

Ola Electric managed to create a strong buzz for itself this Independence Day. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in the Indian market. Well, the company has celebrated Diwali by introducing the new Ola S1 Air in India at a lucrative price tag of Rs 79,999. However, this price will prevail for those making bookings on or before Diwali. The affordable electric scooter is intended to take the petrol scooter market by storm. The Ola S1 Air is designed to cost, but it gets class-leading features with rather practical numbers on paper. In case you are planning to book one for yourself, here’s everything about the Ola S1 Air electric scooter.

Ola S1 Air price is kept at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) till Diwali, post which it will increase to 84,999. Also, bookings for the electric scooter are already open, and the deliveries will commence soon.

The Ola S1 Air looks much like the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. However, it gets steel wheels, and telescopic forks for the suspension, as opposed to single-sided suspension and alloy wheels of higher trims. Furthermore, there are blacked-out panels on the sides, while an altered seat is used on the S1 Air with tubular grab rails. Besides, the floorboard of the S1 Air remains flat.

Ola S1 Air Range & Specs

Unlike the higher S1 and S1 Pro, the lesser Ola S1 Air gets a new swing arm with a hub-mounted 4.5 kW electric motor that takes it to a top speed of 85 kmph. The 0-40 kmph sprint takes 4.3 seconds. The battery here is a 2.5 kWh unit. Talking of Ola S1 Air’s range, it stands at 100 km (claimed) in the Eco mode.

Ola S1 Air Features

Thankfully, the Ola S1 Air comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display for the instrument console with the new Move OS3. In fact, the scooter gets a reverse mode and 3 riding modes. Moreover, the new OS3 brings along party mode, proximity unlock, multiple screen interfaces, phone call alerts, hill-hold assist and more. There is a vacation mode that will make the scooter restore its charge for 200 days, if left unused.