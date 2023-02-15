Tata Nexon EV Driver Crashes into Wall, Presses Accelerator Instead of Brake

Drivers with not-so-great driving skills and fresh licences, often tend to make mistakes that give them a near-death experiences. The confusion between the brand and accelerator pedal is the most common of all. In an automatic car, this issue is more persistent than in a manual car. Also, when the car is running on an electric powertrain, confusing the accelerator pedal for the brakes might cost a fortune. After all, electric cars have loads of torque from the point go itself. Well, something similar happened, when a Tata Nexon EV owner brought down a wall of him with this confusion.

The incident took place when the owner was reversing the electric SUV, and he pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. Thereby, reversing the car at its max pace, it thus went out of control and got banged into a gate and a wall. Both the wall and gate succumbed to injuries, while the Nexon EV managed to do with just minuscule injuries. Thankfully, no one got injured in the accident. While IC engines take a while to generate their peak torque output, electric motors deliver the same on just a strong prod to the throttle.

The electric compact SUV is available in two guises - Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Prime has a claimed range of 312 km, with a battery pack of 30.2 kWh. The Prime can do 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.99 seconds, and power and torque outputs stand at 129 PS and 245 Nm, respectively.

Tata Nexon EV Max has recently seen a price cut. Thus, it is now priced from Rs 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Max comes with a larger 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a claimed range of 453 kilometres. The peak power output of Tata Nexon EV Max is 143 PS and 250 Nm.