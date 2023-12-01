Tesla Cybertruck Launched In US Market, Priced Much Higher Than Expected

Back in 2019, Tesla revealed its all-electric pickup truck - Cybertruck, with rather unorthodox styling. The vehicle received criticism for its design, but was admired for its specs and capabilities. In fact, the body of the Cybertruck is carved out of stainless steel, giving it an edge over its rival in terms of ruggedness. It is now that the Tesla Cybertruck is finally launched and deliveries have started. The electric vehicle maker has delivered the pickup truck to 50 customers, and it has also announced the pricing for the much-awaited product.

Tesla Cybertruck Variant-Wise Pricing

The base-spec trim of the Tesla Cybertruck is priced at USD 60,990 (Rs 50.80 lakh). The truck was perhaps expected to carry a starting price of around USD 40,000. The high prices of the Cybertruck has also resulted in a 2 per cent drop in Tesla’s share prices. The next variant in the line retails at USD 79,990 (Rs 66.60 lakh), which comes with a dual-motor setup with an AWD layout. The top-of the line variant, on the other hand, costs USD 99,990 (Rs 88 lakh). In comparison to the expected prices, these figures are higher by almost 50 per cent.

Tesla Cybertruck Vs Rivals

The Tesla Cybertruck is claimed to be quicker than a Porsche 911, while towing a Porsche 911. However, that makes no point in justifying the price tag of the Cybertruck, as the truck will go against the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Atlis XT, GMC Sierra EV, Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and the upcoming Dodge Ram 1500 REV. While the performance for all these trucks is fairly similar, the Ford F150 Lightining is priced rather competitively with a starting price of USD 49,995. The Dodge Ram 1500 REV is also expected to boast a starting price of almost USD 55,000.