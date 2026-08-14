Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Batwara 1947 — We celebrate the freedom, this film makes us remember the price

Batwara 1947 — We celebrate the freedom, this film makes us remember the price

We have all read about 1947. We know the dates. We know India became independent. We know Partition happened. We have seen those maps in school textbooks showing one country becoming two. 

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Batwara 1947 — We celebrate the freedom, this film makes us remember the price

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' star Sanchita Basu on wanting to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta on screen
2
3
4
5