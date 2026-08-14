/Batwara 1947 — We celebrate the freedom, this film makes us remember the price

Rating: ★★★★½
I walked into Batwara 1947 expecting a powerful Sunny Deol–Rajkumar Santoshi film.
I walked out thinking about my grandparents.
Perhaps that is the greatest compliment I can give this film.
We have all read about 1947. We know the dates. We know India became independent. We know Partition happened. We have seen those maps in school textbooks showing one country becoming two.
But maps don't tell you what happens when somebody wakes up one morning and discovers that the house in which they have spent their entire life is suddenly on the “wrong” side.
They don't tell you what it feels like to leave behind a courtyard, a neighbour, a friend, a temple, a mosque, a memory or perhaps someone you love.
Batwara 1947 tries to put human faces behind those facts.
Rajkumar Santoshi has made a surprisingly tender film about an unimaginably violent period.
At its centre is Sikandar Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, and Mai, played magnificently by Shabana Azmi. They belong to different religions at precisely the moment in history when religion has become a matter of life and death. Yet the film slowly builds a bond between them that makes every label around them feel increasingly meaningless.
Sunny Deol is tremendous.
People will understandably wait for the dialogues, the anger, the voice and those moments where the theatre responds instinctively to his presence. They are there.
But that is not what stayed with me.
I remembered the way Sikandar looks at Mai. I remembered his helplessness. I remembered the emotional burden of a man trying to remain decent when madness has become normal around him.
For decades we have celebrated Sunny Deol for playing men who can fight twenty people.
Sikandar Mirza may be one of his bravest characters because his courage lies somewhere else. He is willing to stand against his own people when he believes they are wrong.
That distinction is the film.
And then there is Shabana Azmi.
What an actress.
Mai is stubborn, funny, frustrating, affectionate and heartbreaking — sometimes within the same scene. She refuses to behave like a symbolic victim created merely to make us cry. She feels alive. She has opinions, habits, memories and a home she considers hers irrespective of what politicians or borders may now say.
You understand why Sikandar begins seeing her as family because somewhere during the film, the audience does too.
Karan Deol was another very pleasant surprise for me.
Sharing emotionally charged scenes with Sunny Deol and still making your presence felt is no small achievement. Karan performs with confidence and conviction, particularly when the character is required to stand his ground. What I appreciated most is that he doesn't try to borrow Sunny Deol's mannerisms or screen personality. He brings his own vulnerability and energy. There are moments between father and son where you almost forget the real-life relationship because you become invested in the characters instead. That is a win for Karan.
Preity Zinta's return adds warmth and familiarity but she is not there merely for nostalgia. Shabana Azmi gives the film its aching heart. Ali Fazal brings gentleness and intelligence to his portions, while Abhimanyu Singh's Yaqoob represents the ugly certainty of a man who has allowed hatred to answer every question for him.
The supporting characters make Batwara feel larger than the story of one star. This is an ensemble film in the true sense.
Technically too, the film deserves to be experienced in a theatre. The streets, homes, costumes, crowds, sound and production design don't treat 1947 like decorative period wallpaper. There is dust, panic and disorder. You can almost feel a society coming apart.
But for me the writing remains the biggest strength.
Sunny and Santoshi have always understood the power of a dialogue, but the strongest lines here are not about destroying an enemy. They are about refusing to create one.
And that makes Batwara 1947 unusually relevant today.
We live in times where outrage is easy, labels are easier and social media can turn another human being into “the other” within minutes. Here is a mainstream Hindi film starring one of our biggest symbols of masculine screen power telling us something completely different:
Real strength can also mean protecting someone who does not pray like you.
The climax deserves to be experienced without spoilers. I will only say that the final stretch left my theatre unusually quiet. Not the silence of boredom. The silence of people processing something.
There is also something especially fitting about this film arriving around 14 and 15 August.
Every year on Independence Day we celebrate the freedom India achieved.
Batwara 1947 reminds us that celebration has another side — millions of people who lost homes, families and sometimes their lives during Partition.
Maybe younger Indians especially need films like this. For us, Partition risks becoming history. For an earlier generation, it was memory.
Take your parents. Take your family. And if you can, ask them afterwards whether somebody in your family ever told them a story about 1947.
You may discover that Batwara isn't as distant from us as we think.
This is not a film asking Hindus to hate Muslims or Muslims to hate Hindus.
It is asking both to remember what hatred did to us once.
That is why it stays with you.
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