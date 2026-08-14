/Batwara 1947 — We celebrate the freedom, this film makes us remember the price

Sharing emotionally charged scenes with Sunny Deol and still making your presence felt is no small achievement. Karan performs with confidence and conviction, particularly when the character is required to stand his ground. What I appreciated most is that he doesn't try to borrow Sunny Deol's mannerisms or screen personality. He brings his own vulnerability and energy. There are moments between father and son where you almost forget the real-life relationship because you become invested in the characters instead. That is a win for Karan.