Don't mix erotica with porn: Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth says never made porn films, issues statement on Raj Kundra's arrest - Watch

New Delhi: Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and publishing of pornographic films case. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

Controversial model-actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari in a video slammed all those who said Kenrin Production house, linked to Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi, who is the chairman of this company, is involved in making porn content.

She said, "We don't make porn, it's normal erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandi Baat. I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video comes in the porn category. I have full faith in Mumbai police and will not do any injustice. None of the videos is porn, it's only bold. Don't miss erotica with porn."

It has been learnt that Raj Kundra's former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India and this company gave contracts to many agents for porn films and facilitates funding.

According to sources, Gehana Vashisht and Umesh Kamat made porn films, bankrolled by Kenrin Production House. The same company used to give them advance payments in order to make different types of porn films.

After getting advance payments, Gehna and Kamat used to get on their job of making pornographic films and through email id sent such content to Kenrin production house. Soon after they sent the link, money was transferred to their accounts respectively.

These porn films were uploaded on social media app Hotshot.

GehanaVasisth aka Vandana Tiwari also issued a statement reading, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

Without naming Raj Kundra, the statement further reads, "We don't want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous."

In February this year, Gehana was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios "at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica".

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the ALTBalaji's web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.