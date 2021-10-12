हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta goes topless, teases her sizzling avatar online, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wants to know 'where is this place'?

On the work front, Esha was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

Esha Gupta goes topless, teases her sizzling avatar online, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wants to know &#039;where is this place&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta does it again! She posed topless in a few of her pictures which she shared online. Her sizzling hot photos set the internet on fire with netizens drooling all over it. 

Esha Gupta's sensational topless photos were taken at the picturesque background and renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur dropped a comment, wanting to know 'Where is the place?'

Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She also has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline. 

The actress is a fitness freak and often keeps fans updated with her workout regime. 

 

