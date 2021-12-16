'Fruit wala net': Urfi Javed trolled for wearing netted top over blue bikini, see her response

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again stumped her social media followers with her experimental sense of fashion. The TV actress, in a recent Instagram post, had donned a white netted top on top of a blue bikini and high waisted pants.

Although the actress looked gorgeous in the nuanced outfit, a few netizens criticised the netted top and joked that it resembled a fruit net or a fishnet. However, Urfi is no stranger to mean comments about her outfit and took them in her stride.

She had a sassy response to the mean comments in which she asked her haters to back off in the form of a reel.

Take a look at her outfit and response to trolls:

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Most recently, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. She was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.