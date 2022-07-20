New Delhi: Expect Urfi Javed to shock you with her bizarre and out-of-box outfits. She walks on the Mumbai roads with full confidence and pulls off any DIY dress you can't even imagine. The starlet has got what it takes to make headlines and that too with oodles of swag.

URFI JAVED WALKS IN A BLACK SEE-THROUGH SKIRT DRESS

Today, Urfi was clicked in Mumbai wearing a black see-through risque low-waist skirt dress and needless to say that she got massively trolled. The haters dropped comments like: Looking cheap to the highest level. Another one wrote: She is going back to the stone age

URFI JAVED'S CLAIM TO FAME

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

Recently, during his appearance on 'Koffee With Karan 7', Ranveer Singh was all praises for Urfi and her style, calling her 'a fashion icon'.