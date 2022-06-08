New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media buff, recently fell for a spoof video doing the rounds on the internet. She took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, calling him an 'idiot of a man' based on the viral parody video clip.

In the wake of the current political turmoil in the country over BJP leader, Nupur Sharma's derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad and Naveen Kumar Jindal's controversial tweet, a Twitter user by the name of Vashudev had uploaded a video appealing to Indians to boycott the airlines. He made this video following the diplomatic blowback India received for two BJP leaders' derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad.

After Vashudev's video flooded online, another Twitter user came up with a spoof video in response by dubbing an interview of Qatar Airway chief with the Al Jazeera TV channel. The dubbed video is made to sound as if Akbar Al Baker is personally appealing to Vashudev to call off his boycott.

Unfortunately, Kangana fell for this spoof video and strongly reacted to it. She wrote: "All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country."

“This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world... Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be... remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal...,"

The actress was quick to realise her gaffe and deleted her IG stories.

The controversial statements made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Singh in a TV debate and BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal on Twitter have led to diplomatic outrage. Many gulf nations including Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan among others lodged official protests against India over the remarks.