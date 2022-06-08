हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut falls for viral SPOOF video, calls Qatar Airways CEO 'an idiot of a man'!

Kangana Ranaut recently fell for a spoof video and strongly reacted to it. She wrote: "All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country."

Kangana Ranaut falls for viral SPOOF video, calls Qatar Airways CEO &#039;an idiot of a man&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media buff, recently fell for a spoof video doing the rounds on the internet. She took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, calling him an 'idiot of a man' based on the viral parody video clip.

In the wake of the current political turmoil in the country over BJP leader, Nupur Sharma's derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad and Naveen Kumar Jindal's controversial tweet, a Twitter user by the name of Vashudev had uploaded a video appealing to Indians to boycott the airlines. He made this video following the diplomatic blowback India received for two BJP leaders' derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad. 

After Vashudev's video flooded online, another Twitter user came up with a spoof video in response by dubbing an interview of Qatar Airway chief with the Al Jazeera TV channel. The dubbed video is made to sound as if Akbar Al Baker is personally appealing to Vashudev to call off his boycott.

Unfortunately, Kangana fell for this spoof video and strongly reacted to it. She wrote: "All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country."

“This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world... Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be... remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal...," 

The actress was quick to realise her gaffe and deleted her IG stories. 

The controversial statements made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Singh in a TV debate and BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal on Twitter have led to diplomatic outrage. Many gulf nations including Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan among others lodged official protests against India over the remarks. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautSpoof videoQatar Airways CEOQatar Airways CEO viral videoNupur Sharma
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan's fan alleges she and her mom face domestic abuse; actor calls it 'serious matter', assures help!

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp won a major defamation lawsuit.