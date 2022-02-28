Kangana Ranaut questions Gangubai Kathiawadi BO collections, calls it 'movie mafia mathematics'

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut who had earlier praised Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi for bringing audiences back to theatres and helping Bollywood renew itself after the damaging effects of the pandemic has now taken a dig at the film's Box Office collections.

First, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a picture of the actress' film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' on her Instagram story and praised it for its commendable BO collection without a big budget, 'mafia racket PR' or 'big hero'.

She wrote, "No 200 cr budget, no big director, no big hero, no mafia racket PR, no solo release was fighting with films like Uri and Balasaheb Thackeray… only pure talent. The record stands tall and on top."

Kangana reposted her sister's Instagram story and said, "Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit. It’s not a fight about me versus them… it’s hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid pr can beat real talent and honest work."

When she spoke about the Rs 160 crore film which earned Rs 35 crore in the first two days, she was indirectly referring to Gangubai Kathiawadi as that particular figure was its BO collection for the weekend.

All hopes are high for the Alia Bhatt starrer as it earned Rs 39.12 crore during the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1… Day 3 sees big gains [most places]… #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia (parts) key contributors… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ? 39.12 cr. #India biz.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on Feb 25 and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. B-Town has also showered praise on Alia's career-defining performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's amazing direction.