Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait opens up on filming intimate scene in Sacred Games, says 'I stayed on the floor, weeping'!

Kubbra Sait was first seen in Salman Khan starrer Ready but earned fame with Sacred Games. 

Kubbra Sait opens up on filming intimate scene in Sacred Games, says &#039;I stayed on the floor, weeping&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kubbra Sait, who shot to fame with Sacred Games opened up on her doing intimate scenes in the web series. She played a trans woman named Kukoo in the show and earned massive recognition for her portrayal. 

In an interview with Mashable India, Kubbra revealed how emotionally charging the sex scene was and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shot it seven times from different angles. “The seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

“I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (you should go outside because my scene is still left),’” she recalled. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra Sait was first seen in Salman Khan starrer Ready but earned fame with Sacred Games. Lately, she was seen in The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Illegal web series. She played pivotal parts in Jawaani Jaaneman and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare respectively. 

Sacred Games featured Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna among others in important parts. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Amrita Subhash and others were seen. 

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan respectively.

 

Kubbra SaitSacred Gamessacred games sex scenekubbra sait scenesacred games intimate sceneAnurag Kashyap
