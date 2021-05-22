Raima Sen's topless photoshoot goes viral, her bold avatar leaves fans gasping for breath!

New Delhi: Bong beauty Raima Sen's latest bold avatar on social media has created a sensation. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her smouldering photoshoot where she has posed topless.

Raima Sen's sensational photoshoot has gone viral on the internet. Ace photographer Tathagata Ghosh has clicked the pictures. Take a look here:

Veteran actress turned politician Moon Moon Sen and husband Bharat Dev Varma have two daughters - Raima and Riya, both actresses.

Raima predominantly works in Bengali and Hindi films. She made he debut in critically acclaimed film Godmother back in 1999, later was seen n Daman, as Raveena Tandon's daughter. Meanwhile, Riya Sen too has worked in several Bollywood films.

However, it was with Rituparno Ghosh's film Chokher Bali that Raima got fame. She has featured in several hit Bollywood and Bengali movies. In 2020, Raima Sen was seen in the Bengali film Dwitiyo Purush, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Shree Venkatesh Films. A sequel to the 2011 movie, Baishe Srabon, the movie featured Parambrata Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Anirban Bhattacharya and Abir Chatterjee.

Raima was also seen in a few web series such as Black Widows, Forbidden Love and more recently, The Last Hour co-starring Sanjay Kapur, Shahana Goswami and Karma Takapa among others.