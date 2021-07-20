हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Explosive WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi reveal huge money was earned through porn films

It has been learnt that Raj Kundra's former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India and this company gave contracts to many agencts for porn films and facilitates funding. 

Explosive WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi reveal huge money was earned through porn films
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: In a shocking development, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021). 

Mumbai CP in a press statement stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

According to Crime Branch sources, Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who lives in the UK. He also has a UK-based company named Kenrin Production House. Besides being his relative and chairman of this company, Pradeep Bakshi is also Raj Kundra's business partner. 

Explosive WhatsApp chats between Kundra and Bakshi reveal how the transaction of money was made and huge moolah was earned through pornographic content. It is a group chat on WhatsApp with other names also involved in the conversation. 

Reportedly, Raj Kundra indirectly is also the owner and investor of this company.

It has been learnt that Raj Kundra's former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India and this company gave contracts to many agencts for porn films and facilitates funding. 

Controversial model-actress Gehna Vashisht and Umesh Kamat made porn films, bankrolled by Kenrin Production House. The same company used to give them advance payments in order to make different types of porn films. 

After getting advance payments, Gehna and Kamat used to get on their job of making pornographic films and through email id sent such content to Kenrin production house. Soon after they sent the link, money was transferred to their accounts respectively. 

These porn films were uploaded on social media app Hotshot. 

During the investigation in the same pornography case, the Mumbai Crime Branch also got the information that Kenrin Production House is involved in the business of pornography and funding of such content through different agents across the country.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj Kundraraj kundra arrestedraj kundra Pornography caseKenrin production housePradeep BakshiPorn filmsShilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty HusbandWhatsApp chats
Next
Story

Madhurima Tuli slams ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ for recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh

Must Watch

PT13M18S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day