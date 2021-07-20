Explosive WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi reveal huge money was earned through porn films

New Delhi: In a shocking development, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

Mumbai CP in a press statement stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

According to Crime Branch sources, Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who lives in the UK. He also has a UK-based company named Kenrin Production House. Besides being his relative and chairman of this company, Pradeep Bakshi is also Raj Kundra's business partner.

Explosive WhatsApp chats between Kundra and Bakshi reveal how the transaction of money was made and huge moolah was earned through pornographic content. It is a group chat on WhatsApp with other names also involved in the conversation.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra indirectly is also the owner and investor of this company.

It has been learnt that Raj Kundra's former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India and this company gave contracts to many agencts for porn films and facilitates funding.

Controversial model-actress Gehna Vashisht and Umesh Kamat made porn films, bankrolled by Kenrin Production House. The same company used to give them advance payments in order to make different types of porn films.

After getting advance payments, Gehna and Kamat used to get on their job of making pornographic films and through email id sent such content to Kenrin production house. Soon after they sent the link, money was transferred to their accounts respectively.

These porn films were uploaded on social media app Hotshot.

During the investigation in the same pornography case, the Mumbai Crime Branch also got the information that Kenrin Production House is involved in the business of pornography and funding of such content through different agents across the country.