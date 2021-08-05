Raj Kundra pornography case: Victim alleges 'was told private parts won't be shown', 'only initmate scenes will be shot'

New Delhi: In connection with the pornography case, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials have recorded the statement of a victim, who was named in the FIR filed at Malwani police station.

According to a report published in Times Now, the victim in her statement told the officials that she was told that her private parts won't be shown and that the shoot will require only intimate scenes.

She added that she complied to sign a contract, and then got money ( few thousand) for the shoot. However, was later told by a friend that her adult video is available on Hotshot app. The victim then realised that the entire video was uploaded without any cuts or edits and her private parts were visible in it.

In July last week, the Mumbai crime branch lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vasisth in the new case, a police official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered by the crime branch's property cell at Malwani police station on Tuesday after an actress approached the police and alleged she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app, according to PTI report.

Before the Mumbai Crime Branch took over the case, there was a complaint with the Maharashtra cyber department about the porn films racket, a senior police official earlier said. The Malwani police had filed FIRs on the basis of complaints received from two women, while another one woman had submitted a complaint at the Lonavla police station, around 120 km from Mumbai, he said.

The Mumbai crime branch had started an investigation into the case after some victims approached the Malwani police station in February 2021, he said.

During the investigation, it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured by giving them a break in some web series or short stories, he had said.

These actors were called for auditions and were asked to give 'bold' scenes, which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, which were against the wishes of the actors, the official had said.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been kept for hearing on August 10, 2021. Notice has been issued to Mumbai Police on their bail plea.

According to ANI, both Kundra and Thorpe have challenged the magistrate court's order that rejected their bail applications stating that the release of the accused will `hamper the investigation` and the alleged offence is `detrimental to the health of the society'.

On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra`s laptop. Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra`s personal laptop.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Raj Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

(With agency inputs)