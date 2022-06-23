NewsBuzz
RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR to start 'RRR' themed restaurant? Here's what we know!

SS Rajamouli's RRR: After the release of 'RRR,' Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hyderabad: A major Telugu film producer is said to have approached 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the 'RRR' brand and has suggested they partner with the film's director SS Rajamouli as well.

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an 'RRR' motif. The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff's attire.

After the release of 'RRR,' Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the 'RRR'-themed restaurant yet.

 

RRRRam CharanJr NTRRRR restaurantSS Rajamouli

