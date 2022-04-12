New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all the internet can talk about in the past week. However, the Kapoor and Bhatt family have remained tight-lipped about the whole affair and are trying to keep it as lowkey as possible.

From the wedding venue, to the date of the rituals, everything is being kept top secret. If reports are to be believed, every guest will reportedly have to follow a few guidelines to keep the event private.

The phone camera of a few guests will be turned off and a sticker will be placed on the camera to prevent them from clicking pictures. As per reports, rolls of stickers have been given to the security so that they can cover the phones of the arriving guests.

Additionally, 200 security bouncers have been arranged for the event. They have not been given access to all locations at the venue to maintain confidentiality. Their positioning at the venue will depend on the bands they have been assigned.

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022.

Their reception which will reportedly be held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

It is to be noted that no official confirmation from Ranbir or Alia has been made yet.