New Delhi: The news of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding has been the talk of the town for the psat few weeks. The lovebirds were reportedly set to tie the knot on April 15, however, now it appears the wedding date may have been postponed.

If sources are to be believed, security arrangements for the wedding is already underway.

According to reports, different bands have been made for security persons for identification purposes. The security will be divided into several levels and their entry and exit will be decided according to their bands.

Additionally, 200 security bouncers have been arranged for the event. They have not been given access to all locations at the venue to maintain confidentiality. Their positioning at the venue will depend on the bands they have been assigned.

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022.

Their reception which will reportedly be held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

It is to be noted that no official confirmation from Ranbir or Alia has been made yet.