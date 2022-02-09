Ranveer Singh finds 'ChotiDeepika', wants wifey Deepika Padukone watch viral video!

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh is an avid social media user, and that has been proved yet again. On Twitter, #ChotiDeepika was trending on top today and guess what, doting hubby Ranveer noticed the video of a young girl enacting Deepika Padukone's Ram-Leela dialogue.

The actor tweeted the video and tagged wifey Deepika Padukone to take note of little girl's expressions, who has been winning hearts of netizens. He tweeted: Leela jaisi koi nahi! Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes

Check out this mini version of you!

@deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! #chotideepika

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Gehraiyaan. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

So, are you ready to watch the big entertainer?