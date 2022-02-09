हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh finds 'ChotiDeepika', wants wifey Deepika Padukone watch viral video!

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Gehraiyaan soon. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. 

Ranveer Singh finds &#039;ChotiDeepika&#039;, wants wifey Deepika Padukone watch viral video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh is an avid social media user, and that has been proved yet again. On Twitter, #ChotiDeepika was trending on top today and guess what, doting hubby Ranveer noticed the video of a young girl enacting Deepika Padukone's Ram-Leela dialogue. 

The actor tweeted the video and tagged wifey Deepika Padukone to take note of little girl's expressions, who has been winning hearts of netizens. He tweeted: Leela jaisi koi nahi! Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes 
Check out this mini version of you! 
@deepikapadukone
Love the expressions! #chotideepika

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Gehraiyaan. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. 

Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

So, are you ready to watch the big entertainer?

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh#ChotiDeepikachoti deepikaRam LeelaGehraiyaangehraiyaan kissgehraiyaan initmacy
Next
Story

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates beautiful artwork to late legend

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Top 50: Youth trapped in hills rescued in Palakkad, Kerala