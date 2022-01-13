हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Arjun

Ravindra Jadeja's recreation of Allu Arjun's rustic Pushpa look goes viral!

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s recreation of Allu Arjun&#039;s rustic Pushpa look goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself where he recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look. Needless to say, it has gone viral on the internet, getting a lit response not just from fans but the South superstar himself. 

Jadeja wrote: Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu

P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only.

Allu Arjun was quick to respond writing: 'Thaggede Le' with fire emojis. 

Earlier, Pushpa: The Rise got a massive response from Australian cricketer, David Warner, who uploaded a picture of Allu Arjun grooving on the song ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ and said, “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ??” Allu Arjun replied saying, “Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le".

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Allu ArjunRavindra Jadejaviral pushpa lookPushpaPushpa The Rise
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar BREAKS into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's house for 'chori'? Watch this 'masala' video

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Election Rush: Another minister of Yogi government resigns