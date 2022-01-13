Ravindra Jadeja's recreation of Allu Arjun's rustic Pushpa look goes viral!

New Delhi: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself where he recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look. Needless to say, it has gone viral on the internet, getting a lit response not just from fans but the South superstar himself.

Jadeja wrote: Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu

P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only.

Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava

Fireuuuu P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. pic.twitter.com/yykAlGLLwb — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2022

Allu Arjun was quick to respond writing: 'Thaggede Le' with fire emojis.

Thaggede Le ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2022

Earlier, Pushpa: The Rise got a massive response from Australian cricketer, David Warner, who uploaded a picture of Allu Arjun grooving on the song ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ and said, “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ??” Allu Arjun replied saying, “Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le".

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.