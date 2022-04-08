हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's sweet, handwritten note for Pathaan's assistant director wins hearts!

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a heartfelt letter to his upcoming film Pathaan's assistant director Abhishek Anil Tiwari, calling him a 'gem'.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s sweet, handwritten note for Pathaan&#039;s assistant director wins hearts!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's Shahenshaah Shah Rukh Khan known for his grandiose gestures and larger-than-life image recently performed a heartwarming gesture for the Assistant Director his upcoming film 'Pathaan' - Abhishek Anil Tiwari. 

Khan showed his appreciation and love for him through a handwritten note, a picture of which Abhishek had shared on his Instagram stories. 

In the note, SRK wrote, "To Abhishek, Thank you for making ‘Pathaan’. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema - will miss u lots." He ended the sweet note with his signature.

Take a look at it here:

letter

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan had shared pictures of his first look from 'Pathaan'. He was seen in his shirtless avatar, flaunting his eight-pack abs, and rocking a new hairdo, looking extremely HOT! SRK had posted his first-ever official look from 'Pathaan' after several leaked photos and much delay.

In March, several photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's from the sets of 'Pathaan' had found its way to the internet. The photo showed the 'Badshah' star flaunting his long hair look, whereas Deepika was seen flaunting her toned figure in sexy bikini looks. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.  It also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. 

