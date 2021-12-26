हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Shocking! US singer gets attacked by snake during music video shoot: WATCH

The American singer was filming with snakes for her upcoming music video. She shared a clip of the scary instance on Instagram.

Shocking! US singer gets attacked by snake during music video shoot: WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: American RnB singer Maeta shared a horrific video, a few days ago, which showed her getting bit by a snake on the sets of her music video. The terrifying video captured a small-sized snake laying on her and then attacking her face, specifically her chin.

It appears the singer was filming a music video scene with non-venomous snakes as someone from BTS was seen placing the snakes on top of her.

With the presence of mind, the singer pulled off the snake from her face then moved away from it. In the caption for the five-second Instagram video, she wrote, "what I go through to make videos for y’all."

Take a look at the chilling video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

 

For the unversed, Maeta is a 21-year-old rising RnB star who started off her career in music by sharing her songs on SoundCloud. Later, in 2019, she released her EP 'Do Not Disturb' which gained much traction.

Some of her most popular songs are 'Bitch Don’t Be Mad', 'Teen Scene' (ft. Buddy) and 'Babygirl'.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoSnakeMaeta singersinger bitten by snake
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone dancing on Bijlee Bijlee song with Harrdy Sandhu at '83 late night bash goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Zee News 50: Ukraine asked America for help. 50 big news so far