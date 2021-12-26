Shocking! US singer gets attacked by snake during music video shoot: WATCH

New Delhi: American RnB singer Maeta shared a horrific video, a few days ago, which showed her getting bit by a snake on the sets of her music video. The terrifying video captured a small-sized snake laying on her and then attacking her face, specifically her chin.

It appears the singer was filming a music video scene with non-venomous snakes as someone from BTS was seen placing the snakes on top of her.

With the presence of mind, the singer pulled off the snake from her face then moved away from it. In the caption for the five-second Instagram video, she wrote, "what I go through to make videos for y’all."

Take a look at the chilling video:

For the unversed, Maeta is a 21-year-old rising RnB star who started off her career in music by sharing her songs on SoundCloud. Later, in 2019, she released her EP 'Do Not Disturb' which gained much traction.

Some of her most popular songs are 'Bitch Don’t Be Mad', 'Teen Scene' (ft. Buddy) and 'Babygirl'.

