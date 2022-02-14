'Should this child imitate a sex worker', asks Kangana Ranaut on little girl imitating Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi

New Delhi: Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to lash out at a viral video of a little girl impersonating Alia Bhatt's character from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The actress claimed that the impersonation that was made to be done by her was inappropriate as she felt a child should not be made to impersonate a sex worker. Kangana also tagged Smriti Iran, Minister of Women and Child Development, in her Instagram story.

She wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

Take a look at her Instagram story:

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana had made a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan. She wrote on Instagram, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance...in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don`t sell trash pls...bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it ...it`s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai."

Coming to the film Gangaubai Kathiawadi, maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited venture's trailer released on Feb 4 and lead actress Alia Bhatt is simply outstanding in it. The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25, 2022, in cinema halls. It is produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.