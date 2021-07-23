हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff poses topless for a magazine cover, breaks internet with hot photoshoot!

Many commented on Krishna Shroff's post including actress and close friend Disha Patani. She wrote, "Insane that body," along with fire emojis.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff poses topless for a magazine cover, breaks internet with hot photoshoot!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is turning up the heat with her bold photoshoot. She graced the magazine cover for H&H's August issue titled ‘All Eyes on Krishna’ and posed topless for it.

Raising the temperatures, Krishna Shroff's topless magazine cover photoshoot has set the internet ablaze. Take a look here: 

Many commented on her post including actress and close friend Disha Patani. She wrote, "Insane that body," along with fire emojis.

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram. 

She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Krishna ShroffTopless picKrishna Shroff toplesskrishna shroff picsTiger ShroffDisha Patani
Next
Story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's viral pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare from their holiday hits internet!

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge of Punjab Congress today