Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff poses topless for a magazine cover, breaks internet with hot photoshoot!

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is turning up the heat with her bold photoshoot. She graced the magazine cover for H&H's August issue titled ‘All Eyes on Krishna’ and posed topless for it.

Raising the temperatures, Krishna Shroff's topless magazine cover photoshoot has set the internet ablaze. Take a look here:

Many commented on her post including actress and close friend Disha Patani. She wrote, "Insane that body," along with fire emojis.

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram.

She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar.

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.