Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff teases smouldering BTS video of her topless magazine photoshoot - Watch

Krishna Shroff's topless magazine cover photoshoot set the internet ablaze. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff teases smouldering BTS video of her topless magazine photoshoot - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram (Different photoshoot pics shared by Krishna Shroff)

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff recently graced the magazine cover for H&H's August issue titled ‘All Eyes on Krishna’ and posed topless for it. Days after sharing the cover picture, she has teased a hot BTS (Behind-The-Scene) video.

Krishna Shroff's topless magazine cover photoshoot set the internet ablaze. 

Many celeb friends and followers commented on her posts. 

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram. 

She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.  

 

