हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein s*x hua hai: Urfi Javed's explosive claim!

A live feed clipping of the show when Urfi was a part of the reality game has gone viral where she can be seen saying, 'Bigg Boss OTT Ke Ghar Mein S*X hua hai'.

Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein s*x hua hai: Urfi Javed&#039;s explosive claim!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Evicted contestant Urfi Javed is out of the Bigg Boss OTT house but she continues to make headlines. A live feed clipping of the show when Urfi was a part of the reality game has gone viral where she can be seen saying, 'Bigg Boss OTT Ke Ghar Mein S*X hua hai'.

Yes! That's exactly what you heard. She reiterates it a couple of times and when fellow contestant Pratij Sehajpal asks when in an utter state of shock, she says 'tumne bahar do bandaro (monkeys) ko s*x karte hue nahi dekha?'

Watch the clipping here: 

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations. 

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedBigg Boss OTTsexPratik SehajpalBigg BossViral videoTrendingbigg boss OTT live feed
Next
Story

Swara Bhasker trolled on Twitter after Taliban post, read what she wrote

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Afghanistan: How many sympathizers of Taliban in India?