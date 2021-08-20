Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein s*x hua hai: Urfi Javed's explosive claim!

New Delhi: Evicted contestant Urfi Javed is out of the Bigg Boss OTT house but she continues to make headlines. A live feed clipping of the show when Urfi was a part of the reality game has gone viral where she can be seen saying, 'Bigg Boss OTT Ke Ghar Mein S*X hua hai'.

Yes! That's exactly what you heard. She reiterates it a couple of times and when fellow contestant Pratij Sehajpal asks when in an utter state of shock, she says 'tumne bahar do bandaro (monkeys) ko s*x karte hue nahi dekha?'

Watch the clipping here:

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.