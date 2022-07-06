NewsBuzz
Urfi Javed schools trolls calling her 'next Rakhi Sawant', says 'she's a legend'!

Urfi Javed recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Urfi Javed schools trolls calling her 'next Rakhi Sawant', says 'she's a legend'!

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed was recently compared to Rakhi Sawant by netizens on social media. While responding to them, she in fact called Rakhi a 'legend'. In her Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the comment written by a user, saying: "Totally agree with you! She's like the next Rakhi."

Urfi, who is often known for her style statement gave a befitting reply by mentioning: "Just because you know a few international brands, just cause you add vintage filter to your photos, you think you're way above me that you can insult me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later calling Rakhi, a 'legend', she comments: "Also Rakhi is a legend, the way you guys insult her for being herself and then talk about feminism. The fact that you think being compared to her will be an insult shows a lot about your character and the way you think! Putting other women down unnecessarily only makes you a mega loser! Xx."

Urfi recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Urfi is known for playing the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. She was also seen as Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat' and many more.

