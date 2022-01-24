हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

VIRAL: Mother-son groove on Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ - Watch

The hit mother-son duo can be seen dancing on a terrance on 'Dance Meri Rani'.

VIRAL: Mother-son groove on Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ - Watch

New Delhi: A mother and son dance video on Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s latest superhit music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’ has gone viral and has got more than 7 lakh likes on Instagram. Lohitha Ravikiran, an Instagram influencer posted a reel of herself and son Kishan Samayamantry grooving on the song. While Lohitha wore a green saree, Kishan was dressed in black shirt with skinny jeans.

Check out their energetic performance:

Earlier, Nora reposted some of the videos of people dancing on ‘Dance Meri Rani’ from across the globe on her Instagram.

Check out these other groovy videos:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

‘Dance Meri Rani' is produced by T-Series and has more than 10 million views on YouTube. The hit Punjabi track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. Apart from Guru Randhawa, Zahrah S Khan has sung the party song.
 

Earlier, talking about the song, Guru Randhawa shared, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot-tapping number that has been picturised very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiGuru RandhawaDance Meri RaniViral videoT SeriesLohitha Ravikiran
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela SHUTS down troll linking her with Rishabh Pant, see her hilarious reply

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Special talk with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad