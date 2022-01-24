VIRAL: Mother-son groove on Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ - Watch

New Delhi: A mother and son dance video on Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s latest superhit music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’ has gone viral and has got more than 7 lakh likes on Instagram. Lohitha Ravikiran, an Instagram influencer posted a reel of herself and son Kishan Samayamantry grooving on the song. While Lohitha wore a green saree, Kishan was dressed in black shirt with skinny jeans.

Check out their energetic performance:

Earlier, Nora reposted some of the videos of people dancing on ‘Dance Meri Rani’ from across the globe on her Instagram.

Check out these other groovy videos:

‘Dance Meri Rani' is produced by T-Series and has more than 10 million views on YouTube. The hit Punjabi track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. Apart from Guru Randhawa, Zahrah S Khan has sung the party song.



Earlier, talking about the song, Guru Randhawa shared, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot-tapping number that has been picturised very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."