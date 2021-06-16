Viral: THIS woman took revenge from ex-boyfriend for 5 years, discloses it on TikTok video - Watch

New Delhi: Well, not all relationships have a 'happily ever after ending! A TikToker broke up with her boyfriend in 2016 but found a unique way of taking sweet revenge from his partner. An avid TikToker, she posted a video explaining her perfect 'revenge plan', and needless to say it has now hit the viral button.

The woman's TikTok video has been viewed by many and has got varied reactions from all. Some netizens shared it on other platforms as well. Watch her video which was posted on YouTube by World News:

It all came out when a TikToker with the handle name @andpacker asked everyone to share “something incredibly immature that you will never stop doing”. The woman named Kristina, who goes by @kristinamakescontent on TikTok, disclosed her revenge plan as the 'immature thing she will never stop doing it'.

In her video, Kristina explained that for the last five years, she used her ex-boyfriend’s email to sign up for every mailing list and subscription she can find. Adding more, she quipped that she has no intention of ever stopping.

At the airport Wi-Fi, online articles, newsletter subscriptions all go to her ex-boyfriend's email which she uses. And surprisingly, the poor guy has no idea that she’s the one doing it.

Oops! Well, this is too far-stretched a revenge plan, don't you all think so?