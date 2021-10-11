हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Pakistani man’s love for his wife wins internet user’s applause

A Pakistani content creator unexpectedly gifts his wife a red rose and leaves her blushing. He captioned his post as, “Life after marriage. love you so much wifey.”

Viral video: Pakistani man's love for his wife wins internet user's applause
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A video has gone viral of a Pakistani content creator surprising his wife with a red rose while coming back home with groceries. Bilal Khan from Lahore, Pakistan often uploads photos and videos with his wife Dua Siddiqi. In his viral Instagram video Bilal calls his wife out from their home so that she can receive groceries that he was dropping by with his car. However, after Dua comes outside the home, he gives her a red rose - leaving her blushing. 

In the video, we can see Dua approach her husband Bilal’s car and ask, “Kaunsa samaan (What things)?” The doting husband instead of handing over the bananas that he got, first gave his wife a red rose. “Keema chadha hua hai chulhe pe aur ye inki mohabbatein nahi khatam ho rahi hain. Kele do uthake (Minced meat is halfway on the stove and  all he can think about is love gestures. Hand over the bananas to me),” Dua replied smiling.

She further added, “Pata nahi log kya samjhengy (No idea, what will people say about us).”

The Pakistani content creator posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Life after marriage. love you so much wifey.”

“Awww,” commented one user, while another wrote, “MashAllah MashAllah”. A third user had written, “So far this one is the best video I watched today”.

The viral video has garnered over 195K views so far.

