हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Viral video: Sushmita Sen's oops moment averted as actress trips on high heels, handles self like Miss Universe - Watch

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series 'Aarya' which received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. 

Viral video: Sushmita Sen&#039;s oops moment averted as actress trips on high heels, handles self like Miss Universe - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was recently spotted outside Zoya store in Khar, Mumbai. The actress, who looked like a million bucks wearing a nice flowy satin dress with high heels tripped on the floor as she stepped outside the store, missing an elevated foot mat. 

Paps on duty clicked the gorgeous face who had a little oops moment with her dress as she tripped but managed it well in time like a true blue Miss Universe. Watch it here: 

The video has been shared online by users. Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series 'Aarya' which received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. She will be seen in season two of the same show. 

The actress is dating model Rohman Shawl and their social media PDA often grabs headlines as fans love to check out all of their pictures and videos. 

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita Sensushmita sen fallingsushmita sen viral videoViral videoTrendingSushmita Sen pics
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp in ball gown dress worth Rs 40 lakh for international designer Michael Cinco - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Know how state negligence becomes reason for coal crisis in India!