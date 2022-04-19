हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nimrat Kaur

'What is the actual purpose to show cleavage?': Netizen asks 'Dasvi' star Nimrat Kaur on Twitter, fans react

Reacting to the viral tweet, many netizens came out in support of the Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur. 

&#039;What is the actual purpose to show cleavage?&#039;: Netizen asks &#039;Dasvi&#039; star Nimrat Kaur on Twitter, fans react
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in 'Dasvi' along with Abhishek Bachchan was recently targeted by a Twitter troll regarding her dressing sense. The netizen had shared a picture of the actress in a black low-cut top from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and asked why women 'what is the purpose of showing their cleavage?'.

He wrote, "Ladies, I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve, If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why? It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please."

Take a look at his tweet:

 

This tweet caught the attention of many Twitterati as they replied to the tweet in support of Nimrat.

While one user wrote, "Brother women can wear anything they want but that does not give you the right to objectify them," another said, "idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh"

 

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi'.

