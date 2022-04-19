New Delhi: Actress Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in 'Dasvi' along with Abhishek Bachchan was recently targeted by a Twitter troll regarding her dressing sense. The netizen had shared a picture of the actress in a black low-cut top from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and asked why women 'what is the purpose of showing their cleavage?'.

He wrote, "Ladies, I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve, If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why? It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please."

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why? It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS — Dewang (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

This tweet caught the attention of many Twitterati as they replied to the tweet in support of Nimrat.

While one user wrote, "Brother women can wear anything they want but that does not give you the right to objectify them," another said, "idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh"

idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh https://t.co/X2XfXjZmeG — (@snugdeal3r) April 17, 2022

Day 163728 of men making everything about themselves https://t.co/lnbRjDWZc6 — ~ (@fionaswhvre) April 15, 2022

The purpose is to feel good and look good and being comfortable your way. Here she is happy, feeling good and looking comfy.. Showing cleavage or butt or whatever organ is no invitation for a man because we are not sparing even lizards these days! https://t.co/ZkVtgZKiSy — Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) April 15, 2022

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi'.