When Kabir Singh's Pushpa aka Vanita Kharat teased nude photoshoot for promoting body positivity!

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Pushpa from Kabir Singh? She played Shahid Kapoor's house help in the movie and hogged attention ever since. Even though her screen presence was for a limited time, yet fans recall her for an entertaining part.

WHY VANITA KHARAT POSED NUDE FOR A PHOTOSHOOT

Earlier this year in January, Pushpa aka Vanita Kharat stunned her fans with a bold nude photoshoot covering her modesty with a kite. The picture hogged all the attention and created a buzz.

Through her bold photoshoot, Vanita Kharat hit back at body shaming and trolls. She promoted body positivity and wrote in her caption: "I am proud of my talent,

my passion,

my confidence,

I am proud of my body...

because

I am ME...!!!”

Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement.

She is a famous name in Marathi industry and features in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra TV show where she does interesting funny skits.