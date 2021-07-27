हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vanita Kharat

When Kabir Singh's Pushpa aka Vanita Kharat teased nude photoshoot for promoting body positivity!

Who doesn't remember Pushpa from Kabir Singh? She played Shahid Kapoor's house help in the movie and hogged attention ever since. Even though her screen presence was for a limited time, yet fans recall her for an entertaining part. 

When Kabir Singh&#039;s Pushpa aka Vanita Kharat teased nude photoshoot for promoting body positivity!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Who doesn't remember Pushpa from Kabir Singh? She played Shahid Kapoor's house help in the movie and hogged attention ever since. Even though her screen presence was for a limited time, yet fans recall her for an entertaining part. 

WHY VANITA KHARAT POSED NUDE FOR A PHOTOSHOOT

Earlier this year in January, Pushpa aka Vanita Kharat stunned her fans with a bold nude photoshoot covering her modesty with a kite. The picture hogged all the attention and created a buzz. 

Through her bold photoshoot, Vanita Kharat hit back at body shaming and trolls. She promoted body positivity and wrote in her caption: “I am proud of my talent,
my passion,
my confidence,
I am proud of my body...
because
I am ME...!!!”

– @bharatdabholkar
@abhijitpanse
@ravan_future

Shot by – @tejasnerurkarr

Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement.

#RavanFuture #productionhouse #BharatDabholkar #AbhijitPanse #bodypositivity #movement #calendar #complex #overcome #bodyacceptance #positivity #motivation #free #bold #beautiful #brave #courageous #nude #goldenconfidence

She is a famous name in Marathi industry and features in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra TV show where she does interesting funny skits. 

 

