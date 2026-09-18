/Daayra movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver a gripping clash of ideologies

Rating: ★★★★
There is something unsettling about Daayra, and that is also what makes it engaging. The film isn't simply interested in solving a crime. It keeps asking a more difficult question: what happens when the idea of justice means something completely different to two people on the same side of the law?
Meghna Gulzar brings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, two police officers who find themselves approaching the same case from very different directions.
Kareena plays Ajooni with impressive restraint. She doesn't need dramatic outbursts to establish authority. There is a calmness to her performance, particularly in the investigative portions, where her character relies on observation and procedure rather than impulse.
Prithviraj, meanwhile, gives Raman a harder edge. His character is driven by a strong belief in punishment and has little patience for what he sees as the limitations of the system. The actor keeps the intensity controlled, which makes the character more interesting than a conventional angry cop.
The screenplay by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani gives enough room for both viewpoints to breathe. The film also looks at institutional responsibility, social judgement and the uncomfortable conversations that follow cases involving sexual violence.
A few portions could have moved at a quicker pace, but the performances keep the film on track.
Daayra works because it doesn't hand the audience easy answers. It leaves you thinking about the difference between what feels like justice and what the law actually allows.
Daayra is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), and is distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film releases in theatres on September 18.
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