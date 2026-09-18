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Daayra movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver a gripping clash of ideologies

Daayra movie review: The screenplay by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani gives enough room for both viewpoints to breathe.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Daayra movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver a gripping clash of ideologies

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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