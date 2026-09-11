The highlight of movie is conflict between the two equally potent adversaries, and their conflict scene is so sublime, that you find yourself glued to the screen. Their conflict is not just physical, it is psychological as well, which keeps the momentum of the film going. When these two conflicting characters collide, it is a whole lot more than just physicality, you see Parshuram with menace, power and untold protentional to harm, out-manoeuvred by Shyam with just instincts and pure will. One might think one side has obvious advantage but this is where the film is tricky and interesting. The filmmaker keeps the uncertainty always looming over, which is the real hook of the movie.