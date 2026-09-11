Director – Priyadarshan
Cast – Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Mohanlal, Asrani, Sharib Hashmi
Duration – 2h44m
Rating – 4
The idea of Haiwaan is fairly simple, but the layered performance, and the treatment of the subject matter, makes it worthy, heady and thrilling ride. The movie doesn’t just grips you, but you can actually starts investing yourself in the story and wonder, what this collision course of these two uniquely different characters will bring next. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are collaborating after almost two decades, and this one is an adventurous ride of wits, perseverance and courage, of course a twisted tale as well.
A psychological crime thriller with a dash of action, helmed by Priyadarshan, led by two powerhouse performers, Akshay Kumar as Parshuram, and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam, turns their conflict into a tense game of cat and mouse.
This could very well be a breakout role for Akshay Kumar, his portrayal of Parshuram is dangerous, unpredictable and treacherous, he demands your attention with his aggression and sly wit. But he is clam as well, he is the kind of villains which will give you nightmares. His character is so layered, offering so many shades and dimensions that he is not just hard to read, but his unpredictability keeps you engaged. The kind of menace, both verbal and non-verbal, he brings on the screen is something we have never seen before, his performance is top-notch.
Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Shyam, a visually impaired good Samaritan, his performance is equally worthy, he manages to strike a balance where you don’t feel sorry for him, neither he goes over-the-top mode, he doesn’t take his blindness caricaturist or the only defining feature of his character. He creates this unique space of vulnerability and intelligence, which his driven by reason and courage. Rather than fumbling his way on-screen, he delivers a performance based on instinct and heightened senses. He is someone you genuinely root for when danger is around.
The highlight of movie is conflict between the two equally potent adversaries, and their conflict scene is so sublime, that you find yourself glued to the screen. Their conflict is not just physical, it is psychological as well, which keeps the momentum of the film going. When these two conflicting characters collide, it is a whole lot more than just physicality, you see Parshuram with menace, power and untold protentional to harm, out-manoeuvred by Shyam with just instincts and pure will. One might think one side has obvious advantage but this is where the film is tricky and interesting. The filmmaker keeps the uncertainty always looming over, which is the real hook of the movie.
Apart from Akshay andd Saif, the film also features a new talent, Paahal Chaudhary, she is refreshing surprise of the movie. She delivers a grounded performance, rather than just being a plot function, she lights up the screen with her sincere performance, charging her character with emotional vulnerability in this gripping thriller. She makes the audience fall for her in an instant. And despite surrounded by powerhouse co-stars, she establishes herself in the film.
Apart from the main leads, the supporting ensemble also do their bidding and carry the narrative forward. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar bring authenticity and conviction to their respective parts, while Sharib Hashmi is seen donning the uniform, and does an effective job as the investigative officer. Sharib generates enough conviction to make police side off the story respectable.
The film also mark the last screen presence of Asrani, he is seen in his touching and seasoned performance, bringing warmth and emotional layer.
Priyadarshan is someone who understands mainstream storytelling and treats the subject with confidence. Marking his 98th film, the filmmaker pan out an engaging narrative laced with suspense, emotion, drama and commercial elements without going overboard. Despite a length runtime, 2 hours and 44 minutes, he keeps the movie interesting with unpredictability and surprises, with a heady mix of great performances and gripping confrontations between the central characters. The filmmaker, who co-authored the script, kept the narrative simple with overlapped with intense situations and complex characters. The core conflict is easy to grasp, but the emotional investment of characters keeps it thrilling. The filmmaker intelligently avoided the usual tropes and kept the core conflict brewing with Akshay and Saif’s performances.
The background score is backbone of any thriller, the score of Haiwaan doesn’t overpower the performance, instead it keeps the momentum going, adding power to each scene and heightening the sensation. Pritam has composed the music, songs like “Mere Hero Hai Woh” adds a meaningful emotional quality to the narrative. “Rangiyaara” will definitely make it to travel music list.
Haiwaan is the adaptation Priyadarshan's Malayalam thriller Oppam, but the treatment, commercial flavour and powerful performance keeps the refreshing and unique. There is also a special cameo by Mohnalal, which is an homage from the filmmaker to the original. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s dynamic and their performance keeps movie engaging, thrilling and gripping. There is not a single false note in their performances.
Haiwaan is not trying to invent the thriller genre, but it has all the elements successfully coming together, an amazing screenplay, a tout direction, outstanding performances, element of surprise and unpredictability, stunning background score, and everything just works. Akshay Kumar is seen in a never before intense avatar, Saif Ali Khan brings his sensibilities to a rather vulnerable character, and Priyadarshan doesn’t deviate core conflict, making a worthy and powerful movie.
Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is an engaging thriller, a must watch.
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