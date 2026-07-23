/Jana Nayagan movie review: A stirring commercial drama that delivers action, emotion and purpose

The technical departments deserve equal appreciation. The action choreography is slick, impactful, and mounted on a grand scale, particularly during the final act where the film truly comes alive. The cinematography captures the emotional and political landscape with style, while the music and background score heighten every important moment without overwhelming the storytelling. Together, they give Jana Nayagan the kind of cinematic scale audiences expect from a Vijay film. There’s a dance tribute at the end of the ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ track, with a heartening request from a fan saying “one last dance”. The theatre explodes with what follows: an electrifying dance sequence, a one-man show, from someone who is frequently cited as one of commercial cinema’s best dancers. A call out to his fans to dance with him one last time, and they did.