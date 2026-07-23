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Jana Nayagan movie review: A stirring commercial drama that delivers action, emotion and purpose

Directed by H. Vinoth, this political action drama combines high-voltage action with heartfelt emotion, creating an entertaining experience that remains engaging from the opening scene to the closing frame

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Jana Nayagan movie review: A stirring commercial drama that delivers action, emotion and purpose

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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