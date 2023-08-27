LIVE | Trending Entertainment Updates: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Surpasses KGF 2 Collections
Today's Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Today's Trending Buzz: Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are filled with gossip, the latest updates and new movie releases for you. From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's adorable chemistry to Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's alleged breakup, box office collections of top Bollywood movies to Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan row, Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. Will Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' cross the 400 crore mark today? Will Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' be shown to kids as well? All your answers on Entertainment news are here!
Keep a check here for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
Stay Tuned To Zee News Live Blog For the Latest Updates On Bollywood and Entertainment Section
Bollywood Buzz: 'Gadar 2' Surpasses 'K.G.F. 2' Collections
The recently released Sunny Deol-starrer film ‘Gadar 2’ is causing a rampage as it emerges as the third highest grossing Hindi film of all time after crossing the lifetime collections of the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ and more recently the Yash-starrer ‘K.G.F.: Chapter 2’. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly called X) on Sunday to share the development in the collections of ‘Gadar 2’. The film has collected Rs. 439.95 crores in India so far.
Hollywood News: Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Tie The Knot In California
The former contestants of 'Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married on Saturday, People reported.
In front of 106 guests, the couple got married on Saturday in Monterey County, California. "We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told PEOPLE.
Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad Spotted Outside Theater
B-Town couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted entering a theater in Mumbai. Often spotted together, the lovebirds are known for often posting photos of each other on social media and drop supportive comments. More than that, the duo has been seen attending many events.
Here's A Sneak Peek Into Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s Onam Celebration
Couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, on Sunday, celebrated their first Onam with their twins Uyir and Ulag. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan dropped several images from their traditional celebrations.
All of them were dressed in ethnic wear. In the pictures, we can see the little ones enjoying the scrumptious Onam feast on banana leaves while they were dressed in white mundu.
Karan Johar's Mysterious Post Stirs The Internet
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to release the trailer of his action-packed film ‘Jawan’ with Atlee. The ‘Pathaan’ star recently conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and interestingly most questions were about the ‘Jawan’ trailer. Since most of his fans were curious about the trailer, Shah Rukh asked them to take a minute to relax and said, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”
And now on Sunday, SRK’s fans’ excitement increased next-level after the actor’s close friend and director Karan Johar dropped an Instagram post. His Instagram post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk.” "Can't wait for Jawan trailer," a social media user commented.
.
Jessica Simpson Slams Public Scrutiny About Her Weight
Singer Jessica Simpson has called out people who body shame her. In conversation with Access Hollywood, Jessica opened up about how is she tired of the public conversation surrounding her weight, Page Six reported. “I think it just doesn’t need to be a conversation,” she said. The “Take My Breath Away” singer, 43, empathized with other women who face scrutiny for their weight because she has “been every size.”
Bollywood News: Taapsee Pannu Soars Temperature In Black Bodysuit
Actor Taapsee Pannu has set the internet on fire with her pictures in a black bodysuit. On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the images, she is seen raising the oomph factor in a sleek black bodysuit with a half-open zipper with a plunging neckline.
She paired the bodysuit with black boots and left her curls down and sported minimal make-up. “With a little extra light on the side….,” she captioned the post. Taapsee’s pictures stole everyone’s attention. Reacting to them, a social media user commented, “Hottest.” “Aag laga di.. aag laga di,” actor Abhilash Thapliyal commented. “Fire,” another user wrote.
Soha Ali Khan Shares Heartwarming Picture With Veteran Actress Sharmila Tagore
On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan dropped a mesmerising picture with her mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. The picture shows mother-daughter duo flashing their million-dollar smiles.
“Had to capture the mom-ent,” she captioned the post.
As soon as Soha uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section and showered praises on the beautiful ladies. “Sharmila ji is so so gorgeous,” a social media user commented. “So gorgeous as always,” another one wrote. “Sharmila Ma’am is still the most graceful and beautiful woman! Gorgeous both of you,” a netizen wrote.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enjoys Light Moment With Photographer
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been counted amongst the fittest actors of Bollywood and while she enjoys her cheat days to the fullest, the latest one was extra special. Shilpa had a walk down her childhood memories as she enjoyed some scrumptious desserts in Chembur, Mumbai with her best friend.
Being a Chembur girl, visiting her favorite dessert place, was totally like connecting back with her roots for Shilpa. Shilpa is making sure to live the 'sukhi' life by revisiting some sweet memories from her past. Lovingly, Shilpa offered a bite to a senior photographer.
Trending Bollywood News: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Pics From Vacation With Fiance Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, frequently provides updates about her life on social media. Ira took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from her trip to Udaipur with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on Sunday.
She captioned the post, “If you’re wondering why the phone is in the air… so am I. @nupur_popeye tweetuummmsss. what you do!? @bobbybroos.” The first image showed Nupur and Ira watching in amazement as they observed a mobile raised in the air. In another image, Ira was watching while Nupur looked at the phone. Ira also shared a few pictures of Nupur sitting next to him. To this, Nupur replied, “@khan.ira I was taking an aerial shot, my phone is a part-time drone.” A fan wrote, “Cuties." Another commented, “Nice couple."
Aamir Khan Hosts Heartwarming Get-Together For Laal Singh Chaddha Cast and Team
As ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ completed a year of its release this month, superstar Aamir Khan invited the film’s team to his Mumbai house to celebrate. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who essayed the role of Aamir’s love interest in the film, too attended the get-together.
Helmed by Advait Chandan, It is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. However, it did not do well at the box office and faced a lot of controversies.
Farhan Akhtar Pens Cute Birthday Wish For Shibani Dandekar
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, showcased his romantic side by wishing his wife and actor Shibani Dandekar on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped an adorable picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Shibani.
“Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar,” he wrote. Farhan’s post left Shibani in awe. Reacting to it, Shibani commented, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You”
B-Town Latest Updates: Kareena Kapoor wishes Neha Dhupia, Shibani Dandekar
kareena Kapoor wished Neha Dhupia and Shibani Dandekar on their birthday, which falls on August 27. The actress took to Instagram stories and posted a picture with Neha with a message. "Happy Birthday Neha, to many more discussionsssssss, Love you. Have a fabulous one," Kareena Kapoor said.
Rashami Desai, Ex-Husband Nandish Spotted At Party
Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai and her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu were spotted together at Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri's birthday bash in Mumbai. Among others who were seen at the party included Umar Riaz, Aamir Ali, Palak Purswani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Roshni Walia and Ali Mercchant and others.
Latest Movies Update: Jawan Frenzy Grips India
Shah Rukh Khan's mania has once again gripped India as the highly anticipated 'Jawan' inches closer to its grand release on September 7. The excitement surrounding the movie has reached a fever pitch, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.
Trending News: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Clear Off Split Rumours
Bollywood's most stylish couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora squashed their split rumours as the duo stepped out together for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking all stylish.
Trending Latest Update: Sherlyn Chopra Denies hacking Rakhi Sawant's Claims
Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra, who has been accused by Rakhi Sawant of disabling and deleting her Instagram account together with Adil and Rajshree. Sherlyn has denied the claims and appealed to Cyber Police to investigate the matter. The actress took to her Instagram account where she posted a clip of herself denying these charges. She captioned the post: “Another false allegation by Rakhi Sawant.”
Bollywood Latest Update: Kangana Ranaut Praises ISRO Scientists
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared a post a photo praising ISRO's women scientists, who are working on the Chandrayaan-3 project, and were seen donning sarees, bindi, sindoor and mangalsutra. Kangana expressed their belief in 'simple living and high thinking'. Her note can be read as, "India's leading scientists, all of them with bindi, sindoor and mangalsutra... epitome of simple living and high thinking... true essence of Bhartiyata."
Trending News: Priyanka Chopra Drops Happy Pic With Daughter
Actress Priyanak Chopra Jonas has shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas the mother-daughter get ready for their next vacation. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "And off we go again…" .
Bollywood News: Preity Zinta Remembers Late Father-In-Law
Actor Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note paying tribute to her late father-in-law Jon Swindle. The 'Soldier' actress shared a throwback photo featuring herself and Jon from her wedding on Instagram. She captioned the post writing, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness and most of all your incredible sense of humour. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home and your heart to me and my family (folded hands emoji)."
Bollywood Trending News: Dream Girl 2's Strong Show At Box Office
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2' has done strong business at the Box Office and successfully managed to pull in the audience to theatres, despite a clash with big releases like 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2', 'Jailer' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film has taken its collection to Rs 24 crore in just two days of its release.
READ FULL REPORT
Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt Wishes Allu Arjun for National Award
Actor Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor award Female at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', extended a congratulatory message to Telugu star Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award. The actress called herself his 'biggest fan'.
Spotted: Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Leave For A Vacay?
The adorable Bollywood couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at the airport. Fans are wondering if they are going on a vacation together. Earlier, Ananya was snapped with her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey.
Viral Video: Women Passengers Dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' Inside Train
A group of women passengers are seen dancing inside a train during their journey to Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's famous peppy track 'Kaavaalaa'. The video has gone viral on the internet and clocked over 3 million views so far.
Latest Updates: Mira Rajput Pens Birthday Wish For Daughter Misha
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha recently turned 7 years old. The proud mommy has now shared a candid moment of her little one on Instagram and also penned a heartwarming note dedicated to her. The note read, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine; Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha.”
Bollywood Updates: Anil Kapoor Celebrates 18 Years Of 'No Entry'
Actor Anil Kapoor took us back to the ‘No Entry’ times by sharing memories on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the movie. To make this day more special, Anil dropped stills captured during the shooting of the film featuring his co-stars including Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta on his Instagram story. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Celebrating 18 years of #NoEntry! A timeless comedy! Here's to the amazing memories!”
TV Trending: Rashami Desai Stuns In Shimmery Dress
Rashami Desai stuns in a green shimmery dress as she steps out into the city. The actress turns heads with her sizzling avatar in a cut-out dress. Bollywood paparazzo shares videos of the popular TV actress on Instagram as she gets snapped by the paps last night.
Latest Buzz: Priyanka And Malti Are All Set For A Vacay
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a glimpse of Malti Marie as the Mother-Daughter duo get ready for their next vacation. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, 'And off we go again…'
Spotted: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Snapped Post Dinner Date
The lovebirds were recently captured stepping out for a dinner date in town. Several photos and videos from their night out have gone viral. For the date, Kiara looked the prettiest in a white mini frock, while Sidharth looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt. Kiara completed her look with a no-make-up look, a free hairdo, and a matching handbag. Both donned their brightest smiles and held each other’s hand while the shutterbugs captured them.
Latest Update: Disha Patani Takes Over The Internet With Hot Video
Disha Patani has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a bombshell on Instagram recently and it has left fans gasping for breath. Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a steamy video, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body while sporting a textured Calvin Klein bikini and a white shirt. The actress' wet look is making fans go gaga over her sensuous expressions.
B-Town Buzz: SRK's Hilarious Reply To Fan's 'Wife Problem'
SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK where a user asked him, “Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.” To which the actor replied, “Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”
Latest News: Shah Rukh Khan 'Loved' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2
Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club. ‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It becomes the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. On Saturday, SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions. During the session a fan asked him has he watched ‘Gadar 2’? to which he replied, “Yeah loved it!!”
Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
Chandramukhi 2: MM Keeravani Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Performance
Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut for her role in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ at the movie’s audio launch event.
‘Chandramukhi 2’ team had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by several celebs from the Tamil film industry. “She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen,” the music composer said in a statement. ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre opposite Raghava Lawrence.
Bollywood Buzz: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot soon, offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday. The duo opted for ethnic attire. Raghav was seen donning a red kurta, while Pari wore a saree. The couple's sacred visit comes at a time of Sawan.