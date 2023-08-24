Live | Entertainment News: 'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma Meets UP CM', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-Starrer 'Haddi' Trailer Unveiled
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS HIGHLIGHTS 2023: From 'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma meeting UP CM Adityanath to Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi's bone-chilling trailer release - Check out all updates from the world of showbiz.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Highlights: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Soaking in the success of 'Gadar 2', Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Adityanath. Moreover, netizens are applauding the newly unveiled trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi'. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.
'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow
Amid the stupendous success of 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. Anil Sharma was accompanied by the film's team including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were not present. ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.