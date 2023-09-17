LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Parineeti Chopra Gets Miffed At Paps
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest happenings from the dazzling entertainment world around the world. From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-entertainment 'Jawan' minting Rs 700 crore worldwide to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty kickstarting shooting for 'Singham Again', the Zee Entertainmet Blog has it all her.
British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused by four women of rape and sexual assault, out of which one woman claimed that he raped her.
Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the news of the death of 23-year-old Indian-origin woman Jaahnavi Kandula's death in the New York. The actress shared a post on the issue. The 23-year-old died on January 23, 2023, after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in the US.
After Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with south starlet Nayanthara for his latest action-entertainer 'Jawan', the buzz is that Salman Khan will be collaborating with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Karan Johar's next. Speculations are there that the film might also feature Anushka Shetty and Trisha are also being considered for the film which will be directed by 'Shershaah' director Vishnuvardhan.
Trending News: Salman Khan Wishes Niece Alizeh Agnihotri
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday note for his niece and producer Atul Agnihotri-Alvira Khan Agnihotri' daughter Alizeh Agnihotri, who turned 25 recently. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him and his niece along with a note. The note read, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri."
Entertainment News: Parineeti Chopra Gets Miffed At Paps
AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur. Amidst busy preparations for her wedding, the actress was recently spotted in Mumbai, making her way out of her car. However, when paps called her to pose for the photos, she wasn't very happy seeing them taking her videos. The actress was seen getting miffed at the cameraperson and saying, "I didn’t ask you to come. Sir, please stop it. I am requesting you."
Trending News: Priyanka Chopra Condemns Indian Student's Death
Global icon Priyanka Chopra reacted to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's death which happened in the United States earlier this year in January. For the unversed, the 23-year-old student, who was a resident of Andhra Pradesh and studying in the US, died in January this year after she was hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. A bodycam video revealed that an officer made fun of her death. Sharing a post reporting about Jaahnavi’s death, Priyanka called the incident 'appalling.'